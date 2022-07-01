Magnum P.I. Saved! Reboot Lands Two-Season Renewal at NBC

Magnum P.I. is staging a comeback.

The reboot, which CBS canceled in May, has been revived by NBC.

But, here's the excellent news...

The renewal/revival is for two seasons.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the fifth and sixth seasons will come in at 10 episodes apiece, keeping the show on the air through 2023.

The exciting announcement comes after reports that Peacock, NBC, or USA Network could be working on a plan to save the highly-rated drama series.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 averaged 7.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of DVR factored in.

The numbers were pretty much flat with its prior season, which bodes well for future seasons to hold up as well.

CBS president Kelly Kahl previously opened up about the decision to cancel the procedural.

“Every year, there’s a couple of tough ones, and this was one of them,” he said, according to The Wrap.

“There’s rarely a single factor. More often than not has to do with how is the complete schedule affected by what we do?"

"Can we find room for new shows? Where can we maybe find some growth? And as you know, unfortunately, ‘Magnum’ came out on the short end."

"It’s a show we all loved and it was definitely one of the heartbreaker decisions we had to make. The producers and cast are all first class individuals.”

"All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us," series star, Jay Hernandez said following the cancellation.

"It's all love. Until next time."

NBC has already firmed up its fall schedule, so we likely won't see Magnum P.I. Season 5 before 2023, but it could be brought off the bench sooner if anything fails on the fall schedule.

NBC has struggled on Fridays in recent years, so it's possible we might see the show on the night again to bolster the night, and put it up against CBS dramas.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.