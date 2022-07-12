Mandy Moore Reacts to This Is Us Emmys Snub: "Nothing Can Take Away What Our Show Meant to SO Many"

Mandy Moore is speaking out after one of the biggest shows on broadcast TV wasn't as well-represented during the 74th annual Emmy awards nominations as many expected.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” the star wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure.”

Moore went on to credit Dan Fogelman‘s “brilliant writing for 6 seasons” and executive producer Ken Olin‘s “impeccable direction" in crafting the series.

“Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?” the star, who played Rebecca Pearson on all six seasons, said.

“Yah … but nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY."

"That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

Fans flocked to social media to react to Moore and the series being largely shut out.

"The queen @TheMandyMoore deserved an emmy nomination so much 💔 i haven’t seen anyone else portray a woman who gave birth to triplets, a mom to kids, to teenagers, and an elderly woman battling Alzheimer’s all within 6 seasons of an extraordinary tv show," one fan tweeted.

"I’m beyond disappointed."

Moore's co-star, Sterling K. Brown, previously said that Moore should be recognized for her work.

“Y’all know Mandy Moore is eight years younger than me — and she plays my mama,” Brown said.

“And there’s never a moment on set — I don’t know what it’s like for you guys to watch — but there’s never a moment on set where I’m like, ‘Mandy Moore’s too young to play my mama.’"

"No. She is my mama. And the beautifully subtle, nuanced work and the portrayal of someone going through what her character’s going through, it’s just exquisite, man.”

Fogelman also opened up abaout the snub.

"The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today - if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't," Fogelman tweeted.

"That entire group wins a "Danny" in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!"

Remember, you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.