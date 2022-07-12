Emmy Nominations 2022: Stranger Things, Severance, & More!

The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove were on hand to reveal who was being recognized for their work.

The awards show will play out Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.

HBO’s Succession managed 25 total nominations, including for best drama. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus racked up 20 nods each, followed by HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which pulled in 17 each.

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

