Physical Exclusive Clip: Sheila and Vinnie Catch Some Rays

Murray Bartlett has been an excellent addition to the cast of Physical Season 2.

As Vinnie, he's been delivering excellent comedy timing throughout the witty scripts, starring opposite Rose Byrne's Sheila.

Friday's new episode, titled, “Don’t You Run and Hide,” finds Sheila getting a look inside Vinnie operation, while Danny does some soul-searching.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the episode, and it looks like another solid installment.

In a new clip, Vinnie and Sheila catch some rays on tanning beds and have a fun conversation.

Vinnie admits that he doesn't like people, but he's been watching Sheila's every move.

Will they be able to work together, or will they butt heads?

There's certainly a lot of excitement for the episode after watching this clip.

Physical Season 2 "finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path, according to the logline.

"She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else."

"And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire," the logline continues.

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner.

Physical is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie and Byrne.

Have a look at the exclusive clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Have you been digging Physical Season 2 so far?

