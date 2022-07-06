Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Introduces New Liars, Villains, & Mystery

This is not the A we loathed on Pretty Little Liars.

HBO Max unveiled the full-length trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and it looks deadlier than any entry in the franchise to date.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart," the logline teases.

"Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own."

The main cast includes Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, a horror movie buff, and aspiring filmmaker.

Maia Reficco plays Noa Olivar, a high-school track star who was in juvenile detention. Bailee Madison is on board as Imogen Adams, a teen mom who is a "true survivor."

Zaria plays Faran Bryant, a ballerina with the ambition to make it out of the town for good.

Malia Pyles is Minnie Honrada, a young woman who survived childhood trauma.

The rest of the cast includes Alex Aiono as Shawn, Mallory Bechtel as Karen, and Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley.

The trailer certainly teases a very different world for the new era of Liars, and while A stalked the girls on the original series, it looks like the ladies are going up against a serial killer.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin launches with a three-episode drop on Thursday, July 28. Two more episodes will debut on Aug. 4, another pair will come on Aug. 11, and the season will concludewith the final three on Aug. 18.

Check out the full trailer below, and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you be checking out the new series, or do you think the franchise should rest?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.