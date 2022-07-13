Sex Education Loses Third Cast Member Ahead of Revamped Season 4

With Moordale High closing at the end of Sex Education Season 3, we're losing a lot of key players ahead of next season.

The latest exit is Tanya Reynolds, who has played Lily since the series debut.

Reynolds confirmed the news to Radio Times.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” Reynolds told Radio Times.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

Lily has been a fan-favorite since the beginning of the series and Sex Education gave her a love interest in Patricia Allison's Ola.

They had their ups and downs throughout the season, largely due to the changes inflicted on the school by Jemima Kirke's wicked headmistress, Hope Haddon.

The news comes Patricia confirmed she would also be stepping away from the show.

“I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much… but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for Season 4,” she revealed on Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie.

“Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years, and I’ve genuinely loved it.”

“I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming.”

Simone Ashley previously announced that she would be departing the series after three seasons.

The actress played the co-lead on Bridgerton Season 2 and intends to stick with the romantic drama.

“I get asked that all the time,” said Simone on This Morning.

"No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

While many thought that Ncuti Gatwa could be departing the series after landing the coveted role of Doctor Who, recent reports suggest he will start filming the sci-fi drama after Sex Education Season 4 concludes production.

According to THR, Sex Education is eyeing a major reset as the students move to a new school, paving the way for new characters.

