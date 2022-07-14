Showtime Releases Steamy Trailer for American Gigolo Starring Jon Bernthal

The life of an American Gigolo isn't as easy as one might think.

Forty-two years after Richard Gere made an impression with theater-goers as gigolo Julian Kaye, it's Jon Bernthal's time at the wheel.

American Gigolo is present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, but it's hard not to notice the similarities between Gere and Berenthal.

The American Gigolo has a specific look, and we can't wait to see what Bernthal does with the role.

The series follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction and release from 15 years in prison.

He'll be navigating his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him.

While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago.

In the process, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

Additional casting includes Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady as Julian’s best friend and mentor Lorenzo.

Alex Fernandez, Sandrine Holt, Yolonda Ross, and Melora Walters also guest star.

Nikki Toscano serves as series showrunner and executive producer for American Gigolo.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Russell Rothberg.

The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

American Gigolo joins Paramount Television Studios robust production slate across many streaming entities, including The Offer (Paramount+), Fatal Attraction (Paramount+), Station Eleven (HBO Max), Defending Jacob (Apple TV+), Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix), among others.

There is a catch for those who like be on top of current content trends, though.

This eight-episode series from Paramount Television Studios will premiere on Friday, September 9 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers.

It will then make its on-air debut Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Yes, the struggle to steer clear of streaming is real.

New episodes will continue to drop every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night.

Check out the trailer now!

