Tales of the Walking Dead: Alpha Returns in Official Trailer for Anthology Spinoff

Tales of the Walking Dead, the fourth show set in The Walking Dead universe, had its first San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday.

There, the cast and creatives assembled to speak about the anthology entry and to share the first full-length trailer.

Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+.

Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.

"Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view -- but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations," the logline reads.

"We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Parker Posey (Lost In Space).

The cast also includes Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), and Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan).

Also starring is Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), amongst others.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes.

While we've known for a while now the series would be taking an anthology approach and featuring some characters from the original, we didn't know the context of these stories.

Thankfully, the SDCC trailer comes in hot, teasing the possibilities of the wider franchise.

This is one the most anticipated new shows because it can tell a lot of new stories about characters we met on the original series.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Alpha was a key player as one of the most formidable villains.

What will this origin story bring to the table?

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

