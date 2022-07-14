The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets a Sprawling Extended Trailer: 'You Have Not Seen What I've Seen'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power has the potential to become the biggest new show of the year.

Prime Video on Thursday offered an extended look at the epic drama series that takes place years before the movies.

Galadriel is ready for some big changes, and this time, we're meeting a very different iteration of the character.

“You have not seen what I have seen,” she warns, but Elrond thinks very differently to her.

There are plenty of establishing shots to really reiterate that Prime Video spared no expense in bringing this universe to life as a TV series.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone,” the logline teases.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath.

Also along for the TV adaptation is Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

It's a huge cast. That's for sure.

Check out the new teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The series debuts on September 2 on Prime Video around the globe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.