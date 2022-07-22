The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teases an Epic Origin Story

Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power took to San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans much to talk about.

The highly-anticipated TV adaptation at Prime Video featured an orchestra and operatic chorus from composer Bear McCreary for the panel moderated by Stephen Colbert.

“The depth of the text and implied text is what is extraordinary about the professor,” said Colbert fans in the audience, adding that “one of the pieces that is thinnest is in the Second Age and that’s where The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before Frodo and Sam.”

“It’s a story of hope and approaching darkness,” Colbert added, teasing that “this being Tolkien, it’s a story of loss.”

EP Patrick McKay teased that “we’re re-introducing Middle-Earth…and the return of evil" as part of the first season.

Fellow EP J.D. Payne teases the downfall of the kingdom, and how the “factionalization of these groups pulling these groups apart,” according to Deadline.

“It’s timely for not just our culture or any other culture around the world,” continued Payne.

“A deeply painful story, but something we might learn from it.”

We were also treated to a spectacle of a trailer that highlighted that no expense was spared when bringing this show to the air.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone,” the logline teases.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath.

Also along for the TV adaptation is Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Check out the trailer below.

