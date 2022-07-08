The Real Housewives of Orange County Shake-Up as Two Stars Fired Ahead of Season 17

Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong's time on The Real Housewives of Orange County is over.

The stars announced their departures from the Bravo series after one season.

"After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County," a statement reads on Noella's social media accounts.

"Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during possibly the hardest year of my life."

"I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."

"I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County," said Armstrong of her own exit.

"I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television. My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them 🙏♥️🖤🍊💉"

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support — especially from the working moms. Women can really have it all if you work for it. I believe in you, and I'll still be here to chat about it with you ♥️♥️ I love inspiring people to be their best," she added.

"I am forever grateful for the friends I made, and the lovely people at @bravo & @evolutionmedia. Here's to the next chapter, and I hope you'll follow along for the journey. There are so many exciting things to come, so stay tuned."

If you watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online, you know it was a rough season for both women.

Many things happened in their personal lives that made filming the series difficult, and it didn't help that Bergener was feuding with Heather Dubrow.

With ratings on the downside, Bravo will be looking to switch things up to breathe some new life into the series.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 was Dubrow's return after several years away from the show, so there's a good chance she will land a contract for next season.

The future of Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson is up in the air, with an official announcement to come from the quartet about whether they will be back.

The broader issue with RHOC in recent years has been in the casting, and the lack of drama, but Bergener brought some drama the show had not seen in years due to what transpired in her life during filming.

There were rumors all year that the star could be one and done because producers were interested in keeping Dubrow on the show.

What are your thoughts on the departures?

Do you think the right ladies got the boot?

Hit the comments below.

The series is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.