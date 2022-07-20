They/Them: Kevin Bacon and Carrie Preston Aren't the Only Villains in This Peacock Slasher

Peacock is upping the stakes with They/Them, a new original movie from Blumhouse, premiering Friday, August 5.

The flick has a stellar cast, and the official trailer certainly leaves you wanting more.

"Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in this slasher horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp," reads the logline for the horror movie.

The logline continues:

Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to “help them find a new sense of freedom”.

As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves.

When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

Carrie Preston is also on board as Owen's wife Cora, a therapist who is in charge of the campers' therapy sessions.

Bacon plays Owen Whistler, the conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp alongside several counselors.

Anna Chlumsky plays Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee, while Theo Germaine plays Jordan, a transgender and non-binary camper from a religious background who has made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate if attending Whistler doesn’t “work.”

Quei Tann is on board as Alexandra, a transgender woman whose parents have threatened to kick her out of the house if she didn’t attend the camp.

Austin Crute is Toby, a gay camper who negotiated with his parents for a trip to New York in exchange for a week at Whistler Camp.

Monique Kim stars as Veronica, a bisexual camper who wants to stop fighting who she really is, while Anna Lore plays Kim, a closeted lesbian camper who puts on a perfectly crafted front for her family and friends, assuming that when she fits in, she’ll finally be loved.

Cooper Koch plays Stu, a jock with aspirations of a swim scholarship and joining his father’s fraternity - things he doesn’t feel he can achieve if he’s open about being gay.

We also have Darwin Del Fabro plays Gabriel, a sensitive gay camper tired of the persistent name-calling and bullying he’s endured his entire life.

The official trailer is as creep as you would expect, given that there's a killer on the loose.

Check it out and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you watch the movie?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.