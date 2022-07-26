Tony Dow, Leave It To Beaver Star, Dead at 77

Sad news out of Hollywood today as news has broken that Leave It To Beaver's Tony Dow has died.

He was 77.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning,” reads a post on Dow’s Facebook page, posted Tuesday morning.

“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him," the post continued.

"His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him."

"The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us.”

The statement continues, “From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony."

"And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you.2

The post was signed, “Frank Bilotta and Renee James- Tony’s Management Team & Dear Friends.”

No cause of death has been revealed, but the actor revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Dow was propelled to stardom at age 12 when he scored a role on Leave It To Beaver.

The series was a huge hit, airing from 1957-63.

Dow opened up to CBS Sunday Morning about auditioning for the show on a whim.

"There went my life," he said, revealing that he became well known for the character of Wally Cleaver.

"It's sad to be famous at 12 years old or something, and then you grow up and become a real person, and nothing's happened for you," he told CBS.

The star was also open about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he experienced undiagnosed depression between the age of 20 and 40.

He told CBS that he found hope after accepting his diagnosis and turned to art to help.

"I think people should take the leap of faith that they can feel better," he said.

May Tony Dow rest in peace.

