Uncoupled Trailer: Neil Patrick Harris is Thrown Back Into the New York Dating Scene

Neil Patrick Harris is searching for love in Netflix's new comedy series Uncoupled.

The streamer on Wednesday dropped the full-length trailer for the Darren Star comedy, which is set to premiere on July 29.

"Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out," reads the official synopsis.

"He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins)."

"But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided," Netflix teases.

"Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

The series hails from Emmy Award-winning co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, who describe Uncoupled is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way.

The cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte, and Stephanie Faracy are the guest cast.

The official trailer certainly has the signature tone employed by Darren Star's other series.

He's had great success with Sex and the City, Younger, and more recently, Emily in Paris.

The latter two shows follow a similar formula: a fish out of water.

Uncoupled appears to be trying to use that formula by throwing Michael back into the dating scene after 17 years.

Whether that will result in the humor of Star's other series, we don't know, but the trailer certainly hints as much.

Neil Patrick Harris is a proven funny-man, so of course, he's the perfect casting choice here.

Check out the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

