Vampire Academy: Sink Your Teeth Into the Chilling Trailer!

If you've been looking for something to fill the void following the loss of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, then Peacock might have the show for you.

The streaming service dropped the first trailer for Vampire Academy, an adaptation of Richelle Mead's hit book series of the same name.

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.

This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

"St. Vladmir’s Academy isn’t just any boarding school — it’s a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage ‘Strigoi’ vampires who would like to see them destroyed," reads the logline.

Vampire Academy stars Daniela Nieves (Snowfall) as Royal Moroi vampire Lissa Dragomir, Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose’s Dhampir Guardian Rose Hathaway, and Kieron Moore (Sex Education) Dhampir Guardian Dimitri Belikov.

The cast also includes Andre Dae Kim (Degrassi Next Class) as Royal Moroi vampire Christian Ozera, J. August Richards (Angel) as Victor Dashkov, and Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Lucky Man) as Tatiana Vogel.

Also on the cast is Mia Mckenna-Bruce (Persuasion) as Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell (Nobody Girl) as Meredith Beckham, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales) as Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner (grown-ish) as Mason Ashford.

Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries and creator of The Originals and Legacies, is on board as co-creator.

Plec is the showrunner, alongside Marguerite MacIntyre, who starred on The Vampire Diaries as Sheriff Liz Forbes.

The official trailer certainly amps up the tension, delivering the intrigue you'd expect from a supernatural drama with Plec's name attached.

The first season, shot in Spain, is set to premiere Thursday, September 15, with a four-episode launch.

The remaining six episodes are set to play out weekly, on Thursdays.

Check out the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

Romance. Politics. Magic. Welcome to St. Vladimir's Academy. 🧛 #VampireAcademy streaming September 15th only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/UOK6Rhqhih — Peacock (@peacockTV) July 21, 2022

