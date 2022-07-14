Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 4

at .

Did the Unit find a way to move forward after another stunning defeat?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4, the Yule holiday gave everyone some much-needed time to plot their next moves.

Surprise Visitor - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Alfer sought out another steward of the First Song after some shocking revelations about the past.

Elsewhere, Scylla returned with some answers about the looming war.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Motherland: Fort Salem online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

Petra: I'm always happy to work with patriots, witch or non-witch.
Silver: I'm so pleased to hear you say that.

Nicte: Are you sure it's Alder and not somebody wearing her face?
Tally: Positive. She's different though.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4 Photos

Finding Her Way - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
New Ally - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
Surprise Visitor - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
Thinking About Future - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
Barside Talk - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
Saying Farewell - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
  1. Motherland: Fort Salem
  2. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3
  3. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 4
  4. Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 4