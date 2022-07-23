What to Watch: The Resort, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Surface

You are in for a treat this week! Three excellent new series begin, and you are going to want to mark your schedule accordingly.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin leans heavily on horror on HBO Max, Peacock’s The Resort successfully merges an emotional story with a thrilling mystery, and Surface works to twist your mind into knots before sharply unraveling them.

See what else we recommend below!

Sunday, July 24

Evil (Paramount+)

Evil is circling back to the RSM Fertility Clinic story, and it’s going to get dark in here!

You can tell we’re heading into the final episodes of this epic season because it’s really hitting the fan.

Get your first look at “The Demon of Cults.”

This Sunday another episode of Evil. Several things happen: some good, some bad. The Entity is back. #evilseries pic.twitter.com/sBUE0Ynv7d — Robert King (@RKing618) July 19, 2022

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

It’s good versus evil when Archie and Veronica’s attempt to negotiate with Percival doesn’t go as planned. The forces of good and evil will finally face off, leading to some unexpected revelations.

Do you have any guesses of what will be uncovered?

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

If you thought the action was lacking thus far, then The final season is swinging away, and it looks like some lingering questions may soon be answered.

In this episode, Deran and J consider a small job; Pope senses something is off, and Andrew finds out about Julia.

Oh, yeah. This is going to be smokin’!

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

Uncle Clifford wrestles with her future while opening the door to the past.

Meanwhile, Mercedes struggles with the complexities of motherhood.

Just another day on P-Valley!

Monday, July 25

8/9c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Liz and Max have a major disagreement prompting her to turn to Rosa (Amber Midthunder) for guidance. We aren’t in the mood for arguments! Let the love shine through already.

Meanwhile, Maria struggles to connect to her mother’s spirit.

Seriously, it sounds like a bummer all around. What do you think?

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Murphy follows through on the deal she made and finds herself partnered up with someone who she’d rather not have to spend time with.

Meanwhile, Max is left reeling after the mess he made during Murphy’s trial.

Talk about tangled webs. Check out the trailer for “C.I. Was Right” now.

Tuesday, July 26

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Will Charles and Jan rekindle their relationship?

Will Oliver confront Teddy about the DNA test results, and what could he learn?

One thing we do know, is our faithful gang will be following leads about the evidence they've collected so far.

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

Now that we know the connection between Mark and Amy is going to be the real deal, what will they be up to this week?

Apparently, things in Courtroom 802 are going to look much different this week.

Nothing else matters as it looks like we’re heading into Lola’s dreams – or something! Check out this funky trailer!

Things are about to get real different in courtroom 802. Get ready for an all-new episode of #AllRise, Tuesday at 8|7c on @owntv. pic.twitter.com/cV9OSF4LhB — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) July 22, 2022

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Thinks sure look bleak on the next episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

The logline says that while the government introduces a life-threatening new law, Scylla gets closer in her search for Raelle.

What are those red collars? Nothing good can come of this. How can the witches fight back?

Wednesday, July 27

High School Musical: The Musical (Disney+)

It’s time to head back to school, but this time, we’ll be heading to summer camp! Camp Shallow Lake requires the kids to put aside their cell phones to enjoy the whole experience.

This perfect summer might be hot, but the Wildcats will be cool as they put on Frozen!

9/8c We Met in Virtual Reality (HBO)

Filmed entirely inside the world of virtual reality (VR), this immersive and revealing documentary roots itself in several unique communities within VR Chat, a burgeoning virtual reality platform.

Through observational scenes captured in real-time, in true documentary style, the film reveals the growing power and intimacy of several relationships formed in the virtual world, many of which began during the COVID-19 lockdown while so many in the physical world were facing intense isolation.

Although remaining wholly within the VR domain of avatars and imagined worlds, the film has elements of humor, serendipitous interactions and unexpected events that characterize real life.

The film tenderly documents the stories of people experiencing love, loss and unexpected connection, expressing vulnerability around mental health struggles and questions about identity, offering a hyper-real journey into the human experience of an online world that may soon shape the future.

Thursday, July 28

The Resort (Peacock)

The Resort is described as a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.

An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

This one of the best shows I’ve seen all year, so make it a point to tune in to The Resort.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart.

Now, in the present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own.

In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town with a new generation of Little Liars.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Sometimes the risks you take to help the ones you love don't work out.

Everybody makes mistakes, but it’s how you handle the aftermath that makes all the difference.

We all know it – adulting is hard!

Friday, July 29

Surface (Apple TV+)

Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”), who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss.

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is, in fact, the truth she has lived.

Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?

Not Okay (Hulu)

While I can’t recommend Not Okay, you might want to check it out for Dylan O’Brien.

He’s still a draw, and this is a role unlike any he’s had before. It’s also only a very small portion of the movie.

Zoey Deutch and Mia Isaac are the heart of the story about a girl who tells a terrible lie and a girl who deserved much better.

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

It's the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019.

When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

Paper Girls looks pretty cute, right?

