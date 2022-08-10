AMC at TCA: Tatiana Maslany Accepts Invitation to a Bonfire, First Look at Mayfair Witches, & More!

AMC had a string of exciting announcements at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Tatiana Maslany will return to AMC Networks with the lead role in on Invitation to a Bonfire, the cabler announced Wednesday.

Based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, Invitation to a Bonfire is a psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey. Maslany joins previously announced series regulars Freya Mavor (Skins), Pilou Asbæk (Borgen, Game of Thrones) and Ngozi Anyanwu (The Deuce).

From creator, showrunner and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (Physical) the series is inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov’s co-dependent marriage, and follows Zoya (Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member (Asbæk) — an enigmatic novelist — and his bewitching wife (Maslany).

Inspired by Vera Nabokov, Maslany will portray Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything.

Said Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ President of Entertainment and AMC Studios:

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black."

"We’re thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire’s talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on- screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer.”

Meanwhile, the cabler also unveiled a first look at its forthcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches book series.

Based on Rice’s trilogy of novels, the series stars Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as Dr. Rowan Fielding, “an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches,” per the official logline.

“As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

No premiere date has been set, but we know it will be launch with eight episodes later this year on AMC.

Also on AMC, Dark Winds has named John Wirth as its new showrunner for Season 2.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“This series quickly became one of the breakout hits of the year, on both linear television and streaming, and we are looking forward to the ride continuing next year.”

Additionally, Harry Wild and Cooper's Bar were also renewed for additional seasons.

What are your thoughts on all the AMC news?

Are you ready for new seasons of the beloved shows?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.