Anne Heche Lifetime Movie Girl In Room 13 Sets September Launch

Lifetime's upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is moving forward.

Heche is said to be in critical condition following a car crash in Los Angeles earlier this month.

During a panel for the movie on Thursday at the Television Critics Association, the cable network confirmed the project would be moving ahead.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Executive VP and Head of Programming Amy Winter said," according to Deadline.

“We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do, that we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status."

"This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking."

"We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women. Thank you for your support and your questions about the film.”

Elisabeth Rohm, the movie's director, revealed that the project had been shot.

“We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime so much for creating this platform," she said.

"All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm added.

“We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.”

Heche's blue Mini Cooper crashed into a Mar Vista home on Friday.

The house and the vehicle caught fire.

According to reports, it took 65 minutes until Heche could be pulled from the wreckage, with the star being reported as communicating with emergency services.

We wish Heche a speedy recovery.

