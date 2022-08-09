Anne Heche Is in a Coma Following Car Crash

Anne Heche's condition is worse than was first detailed over the weekend following a fiery crash in Los Angeles.

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative for the actress told People.

“She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche's blue Mini Cooper crashed into a Mar Vista home on Friday, with the residence catching fire.

Fifty-nine firefighters battled the fire, which spread from Heche's car into the house.

It took 65 minutes until Heche could be pulled from the wreckage, with the star being reported as communicating with emergency services.

According to TMZ, Heche had previously that day crashed a car into the garage of an apartment block, but sped off when residents tried to get her out of the car.

There are many questions surrounding the turn of events, and it the LAPD are actively investigating what happened.

It emerged Monday that investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw from the All Rise actress.

The crash also destroyed the home of Lynne Mishele, who was in the home at the time of the incident.

The homeowner recalled the moment they learned about what happened.

"Lynne called me and asked me if I was sitting down, and then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire," recalled Jennifer Durand to People.

"She could barely speak, so it took a few minutes to really understand what was happening."

"When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this," Durand continued.

"Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like."

James Tupper, Heche's ex-husband, shared his well-wishes to her on Instagram.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche 💔," he wrote, alongside a photo of their son. "We love you."

Heche can currently be seen on All Rise, airing on OWN.

The star has several projects in different stages of development.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to Heche and her family during this difficult time.

