Anne Heche, Veteran Actress, Dead at 53

Anne Heche has died.

The veteran actress, who was caught up in a fiery car crash on August 5, has died.

She was 53.

News of her passing comes shortly after her family released a statement saying the star was not expected to survive after suffering a severe anoxic brain injury.

At the time of the statement, it was revealed Heche was being kept on life support as doctors determined if any of her organs were viable for donation.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the statement, released on August 11, reads.

"She is not expected to survive."

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the statement continues.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the emotional statement continues.

"More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

The family issued an updated statement after her passing and noting she had been on a ventilator until her final moments after they made the agonizing decision to turn off life support after doctors diagnosed her brain dead.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement said.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

The devastating crash occurred Friday, August 5, in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

Heche's blue Mini Cooper crashed into a home and, according to reports, the home and vehicle were destroyed.

A fire was sparked by the incident, and it reportedly took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to contain the fire and remove Heche from the wreckage.

Ahead of the crash, it was reported by various outlets that Heche crashed into the garage of an apartment building.

When residents tried to get her out of the car, she put it in reverse and sped off, before crashing into the aforementioned Mar Vista home.

Initial reports suggested Heche was in a stable condition, but it became clear after the weekend was over that her condition was more severe.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a rep for Heche told People.

"She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Born May 25, 1969 in Aurora, Ohio, Heche shot to fame when she played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the daytime soap opera As the World Turns.

The dual roles won her a Daytime Emmy Award.

She had roles in movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, Volcano, Psycho, and Return to Paradise in the late 1990s.

She went on to star in Birth, Spread, Cedar Rapids, Rampart, and Catfight.

Additional TV credits include Men In Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath, and The Brave.

The star had various projects in the works at the time of her death, including a recurring role on OWN's All Rise.

Additionally, the star is also set to star in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13 in September.

The cabler confirmed in August that it would be proceeding as planned.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Executive VP and Head of Programming Amy Winter said this week, according to Deadline.

“We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do, that we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status."

May Anne Heche rest in peace.

