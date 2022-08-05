Becoming Elizabeth Season Finale Exclusive: Mary Questions Her Future

It all comes down to this, Becoming Elizabeth fans.

The season finale of the hit Starz drama airs Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

There are many questions heading into the season finale, which teases a sick king, and fears that one of his sisters could ascend the throne if he dies.

It's a huge turning point for the series and one that will leave fans with many questions ahead of a potential second season.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first-look at the episode, and it looks like Mary is on a mission to outmaneuver pretty much everyone.

Mary has been a compelling character, complete with many layers, but she's had a want the entire series to do what's right.

How will a chance encounter send her arc in a very different direction?

"Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, Charité, Genius), was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court," the logline teases.

"The death of King Henry VIII sees his nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, The Romanoffs), take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary, played by Romola Garai (The Hour, The Miniaturist) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."

Additional key players in the relentless quest for power include King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr, played by Jessica Raine (The Informer, Patrick Melrose), Thomas Seymour, played by Tom Cullen (Weekend, Black Mirror), the new King’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenage Elizabeth.

Also on board is the Duke of Somerset, played by John Heffernan (The Pursuit of Love, The Crown), who loses no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the old King dies.

Check out the sneak peek and hit the comments with your thoughts on how it will all play out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.