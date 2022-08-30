CSI: Vegas Season 2 Premiere First Look: Catherine Willows is Back!

It's almost time to welcome Marg Helgenberger back into the CSI universe.

CBS has dropped plot details and some photos for CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 1.

"CSI: Vegas season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas," the press release teases.

"The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)".

There is a lot of excitement about Helgenberger's return as Catherine.

Fans have not seen Catherine since the series finale of the mothership series in 2015.

CSI: Vegas focuses on a new era of CSIs, but there are many unanswered questions about what became of Catherine.

We're inclined to believe Catherine reaching out to return to the team will be governed by something we're not privy to.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 brought back Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle for a plot that included other original stars.

Whether more original stars are supposed to be a part of this story, we don't know.

However, we know that Helgenberger signed a one-year deal to return, similar to the deal William Petersen and Jorka Fox had on the first season.

There was some hope that one or both of them would be a part of the second season, but at the time of renewal, we learned Petersen was departing again.

Fox, for her part, said that she didn't like the idea of splitting Grissom and Sara up again and that she was satisfied with the conclusion of their story.

CBS officially renewed CSI: Vegas in December.

"The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vp current programs at CBS of the pickup.

What are your thoughts on the first photos?

Are you ready for more Catherine Willows?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.