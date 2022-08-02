Everybody Still Hates Chris Nabs Series Order; Chris Rock Returning as Narrator

Everybody Hates Chris is officially getting an animated follow-up.

Paramount+ and Comedy Central have confirmed a series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris.

What's more, Chris Rock is set to return as the show's narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

Adds George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS: “A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our studio for a long time."

"It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format," the statement continues.

"This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

Everybody Hates Chris initially aired in live-action from 2005-2009, before being canceled by The CW after four seasons.

It focused on a young African-American teen's attempts to survive with his dysfunctional family and his all-white school in the 1980s.

The original series starred Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead) as young Chris, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Chris’ father Julius, and Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood) as Chris’ mother, Rochelle.

The cast also included Tequan Richmond (General Hospital), Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest), and Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb).

It's unclear at this stage whether any of the other cast members will return, but we should get some clarity in the near future.

Williams opened up about the show's legacy in a September 2020 tweet.

"15 years ago this little show premiered on a network that no longer exists. It kickstarted my and several other careers of very talented people. I’m forever grateful for that," the actor tweeted.

He also touched on whether the show could be rebooted at the time.

"Its been a convo before but the interesting hiccup & blessing is that everyone in this photo is very busy," he wrote.

"All work regularly, in a variety of different mediums, genres, networks ect. We’ll keep trying but I’m proud of our scheduling issue."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.