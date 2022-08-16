Ezra Miller, The Flash Star, Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’

Ezra Miller broke their silence to reveal they are getting treatment for mental health issues.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement shared on Monday.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," the actor added.

The news comes after a turbulent year for the star, who has appeared in Justice League, the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and of course, the upcoming Flash movie.

Miller was charged earlier this month with felony burglary in Vermont and is accused of stealing alcohol from a house.

In April 2020, a video showing Miller in Iceland went viral.

In it, Ezra was seen allegedly choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. No charges were filed for that incident.

Earlier this year, the star was arrested in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an outburst at a bar.

A release by the Hawai'i Police Department, "Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. [They] provided the bail and was released."

Variety shared an interview with a woman named Nadia, who claimed that the star refused to leave her home earlier this year.

She allegedly asked Miller to leave the home countless times and went on to file a police report.

Police tried to locate the star this summer to serve them with papers after Chase Iron Eyes, the father of Tokata Iron Eyes, attempted to get a restraining order against them.

Chase reportedly wanted a protection order for his daughter.

He wanted to separate the pair, but Tokata said on social media that Miller "has only provided longing support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss," following the loss of a friend.

In response to the police being unable to locate them, Miller said, "I am shielded from negative people & their ill intent."

The Flash is set to release next summer in theaters, but recent reports have suggested

