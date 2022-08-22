Fanatic Feed: Devil in Ohio Trailer, Dancing With the Stars First Look, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 22, 2022.

Netflix has unveiled a full-length trailer for its forthcoming Devil in Ohio adaptation.

"When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart," reads the logline.

It sounds compelling, right?

The cast includes Deschanel as Suzanne, Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani.

We get a look at the world of the series in the clip, which highlights how crucial it is to keep Suzanne's family safe.

Check out the trailer before.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has unveiled a first-look trailer for Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

As you will recall, the series is leaving ABC behind for a new home on streaming.

Tyra Banks will host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, while the judging panel consists of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Toniolo, Derek Hough.

There will undoubtedly be some big changes to the format when the show touches down on September 19.

The clip showcases talent who have appeared throughout its previous 30 seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the revamp and move to streaming will resonate with viewers.

Check it out.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that Julianna Margulies will continue to be a part of The Morning Show.

That star, who plays UBA news anchor Laura Peterson, will have a recurring role in the third season.

The show is currently in production, with a premiere date not expected until next year.

The series recently cast Jon Hamm as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup are all locked in for the third season.

More casting details will be announced as we inch closer to a premiere date.

Netflix will take viewers back into the world of Love Is Blind with an After the Altar special on Friday, September 16.

“What happened to the couples and singles from Love Is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?” the official synopsis asks.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.