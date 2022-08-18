Grey's Anatomy Confirms Season 19 Cast: Who's In? Who's Demoted?

Ever since the news that Grey's Anatomy Season 19 would feature much less Ellen Pompeo, there have been questions about who would return.

Thankfully, ABC has revealed who will be back and in what capacity.

Original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens, Jr. (Richard) will be back as series regulars.

Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Kim Raver (Teddy) are also listed as series regulars by ABC, meaning that fans will continue to watch the aftermath of their storyline that found them on the run.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Owen helping a patient with euthanasia came to light, and Bailey gave them a head start.

What will that entail on Grey's Anatomy Season 19, you ask?

We don't know, but we're sure they will have a lot of drama ahead.

Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Camilla Luddington (Jo), and Chris Carmack (Link) are also signed on as series regulars.

Jake Borelli (Schmitt) is also still listed as a series regular following the season finale that found the residency program disbanded.

As a result, there were questions about whether Schmitt would be back following the news that there would be five new series regulars.

While we have plenty of confirmed series regulars, we also have some bad news.

Scott Speedman's role has been scaled back to recurring after spending the previous season as a regular.

The move is not much of a surprise. Ellen Pompeo will be in eight episodes as Meredith and Nick's storyline is tethered mainly to the show's lead character.

Pompeo has spent almost 20 years as the face of the show.

"That woman has worked so hard all year, every year, for the last 20 years building that franchise globally," Jesse Williams recently said to Extra.

"Any time off she gets is well-earned."

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis are playing new first-year residents for the 19th season.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, October 6, at 9 p.m.

