Grey's Anatomy Star Reacts to Ellen Pompeo's Reduced Role, Season 19 "Reboot" Concerns

Grey's Anatomy will outlive us all.

We came to terms with that several years ago when the show remained a hit in the ratings, scoring renewal after renewal.

Now, the show faces its biggest hurdle to date with leading lady Ellen Pompeo scaling back her role as Meredith Grey.

As previously reported, Pompeo will appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 19.

“Definitely [Pompeo’s] character is such a dominant, iconic character on the show,” McKidd told People.

“It’s definitely going to make some room for different stories to be told. So I think everyone is excited about that.”

The star went on to reveal that, although there would be some changes, he doesn't see it as a reboot.

“We’re not really rebooting, but it’s definitely that pilot episode when Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight first kind of walked into the hospital," he said.

"We’re kind of doing that again. And it’s very exciting to feel that we’re all part of that.”

It was recently revealed that Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr. had all landed series regular roles for Grey's Anatomy Season 19, forming a new era of interns.

After Grey's Anatomy Season 18 left the residency program in tatters, leading to many questions about the future of the series.

With such a big character like Meredith's role being diminished, there will need to be new storylines to fill the void.

The series has managed to reinvent itself countless times throughout the years, but Meredith has been the glue to hold the entire series together.

As for what will happen to Owen, McKidd's character, it's very much up in the air.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Owen and Teddy (Kim Raver) went on the run after it emerged that he helped a patient die by euthanasia.

“He did a noble thing last year, but he bent the rules too much, and he has to pay the price,” McKidd explained.

“He’s already paid a significant price, but it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out because he isn’t out of hot water yet. He has to dig himself out.”

Viewers will be happy to know we're closing in on the new season:

It premieres Thursday, October 6, at 9/8c.

