Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lined up another exciting TV role, one that will reunite him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

The star has landed a recurring role on The Boys Season 4, which is set to premiere on Prime Video next year.

No details about who Morgan will be playing have been revealed, but we might get some clarity nearer to the premiere date.

We do have a bit of a wait in store, however.

The Boys Season 4 production only got underway this month, and given the post-production requirements, we could be looking at a fall 2023 debut.

This marks the second Supernatural alum to join the superhero drama.

Jensen Ackles, who played Morgan's son on the onetime CW drama, joined the cast as Soldier Boy for the third season.

Kripke has been vocal about wanting Morgan to appear on the series, revealing on Twitter that he would be excited to write him a role.

Ackles also opened up to Entertainment Weekly about Morgan appearing on the show down the line.

“I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I know that there were some preliminary conversations of how and what and when and why that just didn’t work out with Jeff’s schedule,” he said.

“He’s a busy man, and everybody wants him to come on their show.”

"Sad for me, happy for him: He's currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spin-off," Kripke said in the same interview.

"So, schedule-wise, I don't know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?' "

Morgan is filming The Walking Dead spinoff currently, so he may have a minimal presence at the beginning of the fourth season of The Boys.

Time will tell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.