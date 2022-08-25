Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast

at .

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lined up another exciting TV role, one that will reunite him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

The star has landed a recurring role on The Boys Season 4, which is set to premiere on Prime Video next year.

No details about who Morgan will be playing have been revealed, but we might get some clarity nearer to the premiere date.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan attends the Season 10 Special Screening of AMC's "The Walking Dead"

We do have a bit of a wait in store, however.

The Boys Season 4 production only got underway this month, and given the post-production requirements, we could be looking at a fall 2023 debut.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan attends the Special Screening Of AMC's "The Walking Dead"

This marks the second Supernatural alum to join the superhero drama.

Jensen Ackles, who played Morgan's son on the onetime CW drama, joined the cast as Soldier Boy for the third season.

Kripke has been vocal about wanting Morgan to appear on the series, revealing on Twitter that he would be excited to write him a role.

Ackles also opened up to Entertainment Weekly about Morgan appearing on the show down the line.

Jensen Ackles attends the The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party

“I don’t know exactly what was in the works for that, but I know that there were some preliminary conversations of how and what and when and why that just didn’t work out with Jeff’s schedule,” he said.

“He’s a busy man, and everybody wants him to come on their show.”

"Sad for me, happy for him: He's currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spin-off," Kripke said in the same interview.

"So, schedule-wise, I don't know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?' "

Negan in Meridian - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5

Morgan is filming The Walking Dead spinoff currently, so he may have a minimal presence at the beginning of the fourth season of The Boys.

Time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Boys Quotes

People love what I have to say. They believe in it. They just don't like the word Nazi, that's all.

Stormfront

Hughie: You're not the cuck. I'm the cuck.
Lamplighter: Actually, you're worse. You're the cuck fluffer.

The Boys

The Boys Photos

Homelander's Control - The Boys
Manhunt - The Boys
Herogasm - The Boys
Musical Number - The Boys
The Big Boss - The Boys
In Too Deep - The Boys
  1. The Boys
  2. Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast