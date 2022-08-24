Mireille Enos to Star Opposite Bob Odenkirk in AMC Dramedy Straight Man

Mireille Enos is returning to AMC.

Deadline is reporting that the star who headlined The Killing for the cabler has joined the cast of Straight Man.

The series keeps Bob Odenkirk in the AMC family following his role as Saul Goodman in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"Straight Man is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt," reads the cabler's official description.

“We could not be more thrilled to have Mireille on board to play Lily,” co-showrunners Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) said in a statement.

“She brings with her a steamer trunk full of dramatic chops, an unflinching eagerness to explore character, and a megawatt smile that absolutely lights up every Zoom. She’s a delight.”

The series was announced earlier this year, well in advance of the final-ever episodes of Better Call Saul.

The project is adapted from the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo.

"I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel. Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity," Odenkirk said when the show got the formal pickup.

"This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having."

"I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel and I look forward to playing this role - something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart.”

Enos starred on The Killing from 2011-14, with the final season airing exclusively on Netflix after AMC canceled the show for the second time.

She went on to headline ABC's The Catch, which lasted two seasons. The star eventually went on to Prime Video's Hanna.

Her other TV credits include Good Omens and Electric Dreams.

What are your thoughts on the casting?

Hit the comments below.

