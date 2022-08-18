Nicholas Brendon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star, Hospitalized After a "Cardiac Incident"

Nicholas Brendon, who starred in all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was hospitalized after a cardiac incident.

His sister revealed the news on Instagram.

“Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia),” she captioned a series of photos of the actor.

“Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time."

"He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments.”

This is the latest medical scare for the 51-year-old.

Last year, Brendon underwent surgery after suffering "paralysis in his genitals."

At the time, his manager alleged that it was caused by having to sleep in a concrete floored jail cell after being arrested for prescription fraud.

In October, Brendon's manager revealed to DailyMail.com that the actor had to halt promotion for an upcoming movie due ot the paralysis issues.

At the time, the rep said he was struggling to walk after "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain."

As for the arrest for prescription fraud, that occurred last September.

Brendon was charged with prescription fraud of a controlled substance for refusing to identify himself when stopped by police.

Brendon played Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997-2003.

Buffy was headlined by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who recently celebrated 25 years since the series debuted.

"25 years ago today I had the honour to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers," Gellar captioned the Instagram post.

"It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. ‘But then there was you," she wrote.

"The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating."

"So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

the cast also included Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, James Marsters, Amber Benson, and Michelle Trachtenberg.

A reboot was announced in 2018, but there has been little movement on the project since.

