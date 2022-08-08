Olivia Newton-John, Legendary Grease Actress and Singer, Dead at 73

Sad news out of Hollywood today as it has emerged that beloved actress and singer, Olivia Newton-John, has died.

Newton-John passed away Monday at her ranch in Southern California.

She was 73.

Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news on Facebook.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The statement continued: “Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Newton-John had a string of hit roles and songs throughout her time in the spotlight, with songs like "Physical," "Have You Ever Been Mellow," and "You're The One That I Want" all achieving huge sales.

Throughout her music career, Newton-John racked up sales over 100 million albums, and had almost 40 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and revealed in May 2017 that the disease had spread to her lower back after 25 years in remission.

In 1978, she played Sandy Olsson in the global smash hit movie Grease.

She starred opposite John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko.

The movie remains a classic to this day, and a TV series is in the works.

The flick generated $395 million at the global box office from a budget of $6 million.

Travolta paid tribute to his onetime scene partner on Instagram.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

At the time she accepted the role on Grease, Newton-John was anxious about a movie role because her music career had been going from strength to strength.

“I was very anxious about making another film, because my music career was going well, and I did not want to mess it up by doing another movie that wasn’t good,” Newton-John told Vanity Fair in 2016.

May Olivia Newton-John rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.