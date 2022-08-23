Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd Officially Joins Season 3 Cast

Hulu's sophomore sensation, Only Murders in the Building, concluded Tuesday with a season finale that packed several punches.

One of them included the arrival of Paul Rudd, who appeared on the season finale as Ben Glenroy.

Now, according to Variety, Rudd will be back for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 when it debuts next year.

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” said series co-creator John Hoffman in a statement to the outlet.

It's unclear at this stage whether Rudd will be a guest star, recurring, or series regular, but hey, at least we know Rudd will be around in some capacity.

His debut on Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 10 was a shocker, but fans will likely be excited about his return next season.

The series has been a huge success since its debut on Hulu in 2021, and landed a third season renewal quickly after the launch of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

The series hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work," Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment last month.

"We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.