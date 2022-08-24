Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows

Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run.

Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air.

However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service to watch shows like Chicago Fire, The Voice, and Saturday Night Live.

Peacock has already been uploading episodes of select Bravo series to the service the day after their cable launch, effectively eliminating the need for a cable to watch the show.

In the past, episodes of Bravo shows hit the service following a delay.

These shows will be available exclusively to Peacock Premium subscribers, but the service will introduce a special offer to entice people to sign up.

Instead of $5 per month, it will be just $1.99 a month, or $19.99 for an entire year.

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said in a statement.

“From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.”

Peacock is doubling down on content in an attempt to become more attractive to subscribers.

It was announced earlier this week that Peacock premium subscribers will be able to watch Halloween Ends, the final movie in the iconic Halloween franchise, the same day it hits theaters.

Peacock will also air an extended version of Jurassic World Dominion and will be the first stop for Minions The Rise of Gru, premiering later this year.

It appears Hulu's loss will be Peacock's gain in this scenario.

Hulu is losing the rights to many of the NBC shows and The Real Housewives franchise.

Peacock is also home to scripted originals such as Vampire Academy, The Resort, and One of Us Is Lying.

