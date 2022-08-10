Press Your Luck Exclusive: Is Luck on Julio's Side?

The gameshow genre has been successful for decades, but ABC's Press Your Luck offers something very different than the shows that came before it.

In a new clip for the hit series, we meet a contestant named Julio, and let's just say that luck is definitely on his side.

Plans rarely come together, but thankfully for Julio, the 45-second clip highlights his turn on the series.

The game is filled with risks and temptation, but seeing a plan come together makes things considerably more fun.

"Our contestants are taking on big risks as they try to steer clear of that devilish Whammy and our host, Elizabeth Banks, keeps them focused," reads the logline for the episode.

"Banks is joined by contestants Julio Mata (hometown: Harlingen, Texas), Brooklin Milliere (hometown: Laguna Hills, CA) and Russ Stebick (hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia)."

The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game of Press Your Luck, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board.

Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.

The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

It's a lot of fun.

Have a look at the full sneak peek below.

Press Your Luck continues Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.