Sex Education Shocker: Fourth Star Exits Ahead of Season 4!

Sex Education Season 4 is shaping up to be quite the departure from the first three seasons.

The series is going through a major cast overhaul, with Rakhee Thakrar announcing her exit ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, she said: "I'm not part of the new series. I can't really talk about why."

"But I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important," the star added.

"There is nothing bad about Sex Education."

Thakrar, who played Miss Sands, was not a lead character but she did have a big screen presence and was a part of some of the most comical scenes."

Simone Ashley was the first star to reveal she would not be back after landing a co-lead role on Bridgerton Season 2.

In a recent interview, she said she's a "Bridgerton girl now" in response to a question about whether she would return to Sex Education.

Patricia Allison subsequently confirmed her exit as Ola.

“I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much… but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for Season 4,” she revealed on Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie.

“Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years, and I’ve genuinely loved it.”

“I guess I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kind of sad, but other things are coming.”

Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily in the first three seasons, revealed last month to Radio Times that she would not be back.

“I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad,” Reynolds said.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

News of the mass exodus comes following the conclusion of Sex Education Season 3, which left the students without a school after Moordale High was shut down.

Naturally, it seems like the new season will be set at a new school, meaning there will be plenty of new characters.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.