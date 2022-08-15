Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Apple TV+ Series Gets First Look and Premiere Date

Charlie Hunnam will be back on TV screens later this year.

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at Shantaram, a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), and based on the internationally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts.

The show is described as "a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life."

It will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on Friday, October 14, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay.

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, and Alexander Siddig.

The series also stars Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The series is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces.

Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produces.

The series joins an impressive lineup on Apple TV+ that includes See Season 3, Bad Sisters, For All Mankind, Servant, Severance, Trying, and Ted Lasso.

The streamer has managed to breakthrough in a big way with its scripted offerings since its launch, and now, all eyes are on Shantaram to see if it is a success story.

The cast alone is worth tuning in for, but the show sounds like a lot of fun, too.

What are your thoughts on the first look?

Will you watch the show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.