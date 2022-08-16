The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Double-Episode Premiere on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics.

It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged.

The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.

Thankfully, the series will bow in several key markets around the globe at the same time, helping combat spoilers.

Fans in a P.T. time zone can access the premiere at 6 pm PT, while fans in the UK will get the episodes at 2 am on Friday, September 2.

Over in Australia, those fans will get the episodes at 11 am local time.

Beyond that, the other six episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut every Friday.

After the premiere, new episodes of The Rings of Power will be available at the following times:

9 pm PDT -- Thursdays

12 am EDT -- Fridays

1 am Brazil -- Fridays

5 am UK -- Fridays

6 am CEST -- Fridays

9:30 am IST --  Fridays

1 pm JST --  Fridays

2 pm AU -- Fridays

4 pm NZ -- Fridays

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone,” the logline teases.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath.

Also along for the TV adaptation is Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

