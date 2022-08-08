The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Rick & Michonne Spinoff

The Walking Dead universe will expand considerably in 2023 after the conclusion of the main series.

We learned at San Diego Comic-Con recently that an additional spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) had been ordered.

Details are relatively scarce about the project, and now, details are starting to trickle out.

Franchise overlord, Scott Gimple, opened up about the series on a universe preview over the weekend.

"I’ve been working on it very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy, and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets and some great new voices.”

He continued, “It’s an epic love story, but it’s an epic and insane love story."

"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They’ve lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing."

"The latest TWD spinoff will present an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," according to the logline.

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were," it continues.

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living."

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors?"

"Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The series will be produced instead of the planned trilogy of movies, and despite initisl reports that it would be a limited series, it could be ongoing.

Before we get to Rick and Michonne's highly anticipated returns, we have the final eight episodes of the original coming up in the fall, Isle of the Dead in the spring, and a Daryl spinoff in the summer.

Tales of the Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 will also make the franchise bigger.

Simply put, the franchise is not slowing down.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Will you watch thr new show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.