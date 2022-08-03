The White Lotus Season 2 to Premiere in October

HBO has narrowed down the premiere date of The White Lotus Season 2.

According to Variety, the premium cabler will allow viewers to check back into the show's satire-filled world in October.

Variety first revealed the news, but we don't have a confirmed date in October.

If we had to guess, we'd say it will arrive later in the month, after House of the Dragon wraps its freshman season.

The new series will be set in Sicily, with Jennifer Coolidge returning in her widely praised Tayna role.

She was the heart of the freshman season, which told a compelling murder mystery.

Jon Gries, who played Greg, a guest who fell for Tanya in the first season, will also be back.

Theo James and Meaghan Fahy are set to play married couple Cameron and Daphne Babcock.

They join new series regulars F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road).

The White Lotus Season 1 told a murder mystery with a satirical lick of paint over the course of a short run of episodes.

It was a fresh and exciting series that boasted a stellar cast.

Seriously, the right cast is what will continue to set this show apart.

The first season also starred Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

Initially envisioned as a miniseries, strong ratings compelled HBO to pick up a second season.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming when the renewal was made official in 2021.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

