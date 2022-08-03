The Winchesters: Everything to Know About the Prequel Series

While Supernatural is over, the show's mythology will continue in the form of the prequel series, The Winchesters.

The upcoming spin-off on The CW will focus on two very familiar characters, John and Mary Winchester, and take fans on a journey of their origin story and adventurous love life.

With a new cast and a storyline different from what Supernatural fans know, let's take a quick look at everything there is to know about the upcoming The Winchesters prequel series before its premiere!

The Storyline

As noted above, The Winchesters will follow the origin story of Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary.

However, this will differ from what fans know from the original series.

In The Winchesters, John knows about Mary's hunting life, and the two hunt together. In Supernatural, John didn't know about hunting until after Mary's death.

The story will also involve new characters that John and Mary will encounter and fight alongside.

Connection to Supernatural

Just because John and Mary's origin story is a bit different, it doesn't mean that The Winchesters won't connect to Supernatural.

For starters, the series comes from Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles.

Ackles will also be reprising his role as Dean Winchester, but he will narrate his parents' origin and love story for the audience.

Jensen Ackles told Variety that the series will skew the narrative on how his character's parents met in a way that will still hit "those waypoints" established in the original series.

So while the storyline may be a bit different, there will still be plenty of connection to Supernatural. However, it will be interesting to see how different it is.

And some stars have even expressed interest in reprising their beloved roles in the prequel series.

The Cast

As for the cast of The Winchesters, it's going to be a young and talented group carrying on the Supernatural legacy.

Zombies star Meg Donnelly will portray Mary, while Drake Rodger will be John, taking over the roles from Samantha Smith and Amy Gumenick, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Matt Cohen, respectively.

Bianca Kajlich will portray Millie, John's mother, whom fans didn't meet on Supernatural.

The character is "described as a hard-working, tough parent who worries about John and is particularly concerned about his plan to pursue a life of danger while saving people and hunting things."

Demetria McKinney is Ada, a rare book store owner invested in the knowledge of the occult.

Jojo Fleites' Carlos is a natural hunter, "fearless in the face of danger," with a soft side. He gives the group a boost of confidence when they're being serious about the cases.

Meanwhile, Nida Khurshid will portray librarian Lakita, who is involved in reading "everything about the supernatural world."

Lakita is a hunter-in-training, and John and Mary help bring her out of her shell.

Other Supernatural Cast's Involvement

Currently, Jensen Ackles is the only Supernatural vet involved in The Winchesters, but hopefully, more will pop up along the way.

When The CW initially announced the project, his on-screen brother, Jared Padalecki, revealed that he had no idea about the series, and it doesn't look like Sam will come back any time soon to help tell his parents story.

It's unknown if more Supernatural fan favorites will come back, but since The Winchesters will tell John and Mary's story a bit differently, nothing is predictable.

What We Want from the Prequel

With The Winchesters being a Supernatural prequel series, some stuff is a must for the upcoming show.

We know that the show is an origin story for John and Mary, two characters with whom fans are very familiar.

While we know it will dig into their backstories, we don't know how far it will go. If it goes deep enough into Mary's hunting background and John's Men of Letters background and we learn stuff we hadn't before, that should be fine.

Even if it were hard to callback to Supernatural since, technically, The Winchesters takes place before it, it would be nice to get some Easter eggs referencing what "could" happen.

Kansas' hit "Carry On Wayward Son" is also a must.

It wasn't Supernatural's official theme song, but it might as well have been.

It was used at the end of every season and was partially used as the title for Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20, the series finale.

It's hard not to associate the Kansas favorite with Supernatural, so having it included on The Winchesters in whatever way would be a great way to connect the series.

Another staple on Supernatural was the 1967 black Chevy Impala, Baby.

Even though we saw Dean talk his dad into buying the Impala on Supernatural when he went back in time, is it different in The Winchesters?

Will we see him with the infamous car?

Despite being a car, Baby is a fan-favorite character, and she even had an episode about her with Supernatural Season 11 Episode 4.

It only makes sense to include it in the prequel at some point.

When It Premieres

Supernatural fans will be happy to know that it won't be long until they are reunited with the show's mythology again.

When The CW announced its fall premiere dates, it was revealed that The Winchesters will premiere on Tuesday, October 11 at 8/7c.

As of now, there's no information on how many episodes the first season will have, but getting it past the pilot stage is better than nothing.

The Winchesters is the first spin-off of Supernatural to go to series, with Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters only getting backdoor pilots.

Where It Will Stream

If you aren't able to watch The Winchesters live or want to rewatch it after it premieres, there is only one way to do so.

Like all series on The CW, new episodes of The Winchesters will be available to stream for free on The CW app the day after the episode airs.

If it follows previous new shows, then all episodes should be available for quite some time on the app.

It will also likely drop on HBO Max shortly after the first season finale, whenever that is.

Supernatural, however, is available to stream in full on Netflix. So to prepare for the prequel, it's best to rewatch all 15 seasons of the original series.

It may sound like a lot, but it will suck you in as soon as you hear the words, "Dad's on a hunting trip, and he hasn't been home in a few days."

Are you excited about the new Supernatural prequel series?

How do you think The Winchesters will do in comparison to the original? Are you worried about how it might do with the new storyline for John and Mary?

Hopefully, it won't be too bad with Jensen Ackles at the helm since he knows all about Supernatural and what the fans want.

Share your thoughts below, and watch The Winchesters on The CW on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET! Be sure to watch Supernatural online any time via TV Fanatic.

Megan Behnke is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.