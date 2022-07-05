The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for The Winchesters, All American, & More!

The CW is the latest network to confirm when its fall schedule will get underway.

The young-skewing network has confirmed that Stargirl Season 3 will actually get a late summer bow, with the superhero drama set to return Wednesday, August 31.

The series has had a long time off the air, so fans will be happy to know there's an end in sight for the hiatus.

In true CW fashion, the rest of its fall schedule will play out in October.

Canadian import Family Law is set to premiere on October 2, followed by the debut of Coroner Season 4.

As the network's future is up in the air, it is looking at cheaper offerings in terms of content, and imported shows like above are a way to keep that strategy going.

Kung Fu Season 3 will launch Wednesday, October 5.

Walker Season 3 gets underway on Thursday, October 6, followed by the series debut of spinoff Walker: Independence.

All American and All American: Homecoming will return on October 10.

Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters will premiere Tuesday, October 11, followed by Tom Welling-led Professionals.

Fridays and Saturdays will consist of unscripted content... for now.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00PM WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

8:00-9:00PM CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.