Virgin River: Netflix Drama Head Addresses Whether Series Will End With Season 5

Virgin River has been a huge hit for Netflix since its launch in 2019.

The romantic drama landed a two-season renewal last year, keeping it on the air through its fifth season.

With Virgin River Season 4 recently wrapped, there have been questions about whether the show will end with its fifth season.

Netflix tends to end shows before they get to a fifth season, unless they are global hits.

Thankfully, Jinny Howe, the Netflix drama head sees "longevity and growth" ahead, meaning that there's a good chance the show will continue for a sixth season.

However, Howe wants the show to continue "as long as the audience asks for it and shows up."

“We see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well,” Howe told Deadline.

“It feels like, based on what we’re seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5, that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us"

"It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included."

"So I think as long as that continues to be the case — which we’re very hopeful for — you can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River.”

Howe also touched upon the criticism the series has received for its lack of diversity.

“I think it’s fair to say that that is going to continue to be a focus and something the audience will get to experience more in Season 5," How added of the casting for the new season.

"It’s definitely a priority, and I think you will see, as we expand the Virgin River community, that there will be more diversity and inclusion.”

When Virgin River Season 5 gets underway, it will be under the leadership.

TV Line reported in July that Patrick Sean Smith (Greek, Chasing Life) was taking over from original showrunner Sue Tenney.

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, and Marco Grazzini.

What are your thoughts on the show continuing beyond Season 5?

Do you think it should end?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.