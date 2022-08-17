Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Series Sets Fall Premiere, Unveils Spooky Trailer

The Addams Family is back!

Netflix on Wednesday (funnily enough!) dropped the official teaser trailer for its new series, Wednesday.

The streamer also confirmed that the show will hit the air in the fall.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy," the logline teases.

"There, she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," the logline adds.

Eight episodes have been ordered, meaning we'll be getting a tightly-woven mystery that will be the perfect binge.

The trailer is as dark as you'd expect, with Wednesday's thirst for blood on full display.

The youngster goes as far as setting piranhas free in a pool, which doesn't end well for her targets.

It's a dark dynamic, and it has the signature aesthetics synonymous with Burton's other works.

The cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), and Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe).

Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), and Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus) also star.

Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) also star.

The series comes from Alfred Gough & Miles Millar.

Tim Burton is on board as director, while EPs include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

Check out the official trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you check out this show?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.