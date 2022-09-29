American Horror Story Season 11: Title and Premiere Date Revealed

American Horror Story returns next month.

FX on Thursday confirmed the new series will be titled American Horror Story: New York City, and will premiere Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode season, followed by two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks.

It's certainly a different rollout strategy, and one that will give viewers a lot of twists and turns for two hours a week.

AHS:NYC will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The series will feature an all-star cast featuring, Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare, and Patti LuPone.

"American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Since 2011, the creators of the limited series have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself," FX teases.

The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired 10 installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt and Our Lady J serve as executive producers on FX’s AHS: NYC. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Plot details are seemingly being kept under wraps until closer to transmission, but we should get a trailer fairly soon.

