Golden Globes: Returning to NBC!

The Golden Globes are officially returning to NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the awards show will return to broadcast TV in 2023.

The 80th-anniversary gala will air live coast-to-coast from the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10.

In a strange development, that's a Tuesday launch for the awards show.

The return to NBC is a part of a one-year deal, meaning that this could be a one-time return, depending on how things shake out.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

NBC revealed in 2021 that it would not be airing the 79th Golden Globes after criticism was leveled at the HFPA for the lack of representation behind the scenes.

The HFPA went on to reveal that it would diversify.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” added HFPA president Helen Hoehne.

“It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television."

"The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

The 79th annual Golden Globes forged ahead with a non-televised event in January.

Below is the ​​timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

- Monday, November 7, 2022: Deadline for Motion Picture and Television Submissions

- Monday, December 12, 2022: Nominations Announced

- Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

What are your thoughts on the big return to NBC?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.