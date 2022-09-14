Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp

at .

Grey's Anatomy has defied the odds for almost 20 years, but the hit ABC medical drama is experiencing its biggest revamp to date.

As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo has dropped down to recurring status after being the face of the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1.

To help soften the blow, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis have all landed series regular roles as a new class of residents.

First Look at Mer on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy

Series showrunner Krista Vernoff opened up about the decision to bring in new characters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We haven't brought in a cast of five series regular interns since the beginning, so this is a big deal and it feels really exciting and it's breathing a lot of new life into the show," Vernoff shared.

Zola's Hero -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 12

"It's allowing us to get back to the early model of teaching and learning. "

"To have five series regulars with the talent and chops and resumes that this group brings allows for storytelling focused on what it is to be a brand new surgeon again and how everything feels life and death and every mistake that you make could kill someone," the showrunner continues.

"And it just felt like the right moment."

The Sun Backfires - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 20

"Ellen [Pompeo] is having less of a role in the show this year, and this felt like the right moment to come at it fresh with a bunch [of new characters]."

As for Ellen's status change possibly leading to a farewell for Meredith Grey, vernoff hasn't "crossed that bridge yet because I've got Meredith for the first eight episodes, and then I'll have less of Meredith."

However, Vernoff believes the series is an ensemble show, and that bringing in the new characters allows the longer-serving characters to become teachers to the students.

News of Pompeo's limited role shocked fans, but Pompeo has been vocal about the series going on without her.

Introducing the Kids to Nick - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13

The star recently told Deadline that it is "going to be just fine without me."

“I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer," she said at the D23 Expo.

"I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air."

As things stand, Ellen is set to appear in just eight episodes of the season, but that could change.

Choosing Minnesota -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15

What are your thoughts on the big revamp?

Do you think the show can survive with less Meredith?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Mark: Don't make me choose between you are her.
Lexie: Why? Because you'll choose her?
Mark: Yeah. I'll choose her.
Lexie: I think our relationship just ended.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

First Look at Mer on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy
Meredith on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy
Caterina Scorsone is Amelia - Grey's Anatomy
Ch-Ch-Changes at Grey Sloan - Grey's Anatomy
Trouble is Brewing - Grey's Anatomy
Cover Photo - 15 Actors Who Left Successful TV Shows - Law & Order: SVU

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp