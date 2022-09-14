Grey’s Anatomy Showrunner Reveals Why the Time Is Right for a Revamp

Grey's Anatomy has defied the odds for almost 20 years, but the hit ABC medical drama is experiencing its biggest revamp to date.

As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo has dropped down to recurring status after being the face of the series since Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1.

To help soften the blow, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis have all landed series regular roles as a new class of residents.

Series showrunner Krista Vernoff opened up about the decision to bring in new characters in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We haven't brought in a cast of five series regular interns since the beginning, so this is a big deal and it feels really exciting and it's breathing a lot of new life into the show," Vernoff shared.

"It's allowing us to get back to the early model of teaching and learning. "

"To have five series regulars with the talent and chops and resumes that this group brings allows for storytelling focused on what it is to be a brand new surgeon again and how everything feels life and death and every mistake that you make could kill someone," the showrunner continues.

"And it just felt like the right moment."

"Ellen [Pompeo] is having less of a role in the show this year, and this felt like the right moment to come at it fresh with a bunch [of new characters]."

As for Ellen's status change possibly leading to a farewell for Meredith Grey, vernoff hasn't "crossed that bridge yet because I've got Meredith for the first eight episodes, and then I'll have less of Meredith."

However, Vernoff believes the series is an ensemble show, and that bringing in the new characters allows the longer-serving characters to become teachers to the students.

News of Pompeo's limited role shocked fans, but Pompeo has been vocal about the series going on without her.

The star recently told Deadline that it is "going to be just fine without me."

“I’m going to always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer," she said at the D23 Expo.

"I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air."

As things stand, Ellen is set to appear in just eight episodes of the season, but that could change.

What are your thoughts on the big revamp?

Do you think the show can survive with less Meredith?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.