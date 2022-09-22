Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2022 Lineup: Revealed!

You know it's almost time for Christmas when Hallmark unveils its Countdown to Christmas schedule.

The fun begins Friday, October 21 with Noel Next Door, before concluding December 18 with Hanukkah on Rye.

“Noel Next Door”

Friday, October 21 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

Official logline: “A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.”

“We Wish You a Married Christmas”

Saturday, October 22 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

Official logline: “Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.”

“We Need a Little Christmas”

Saturday, October 22 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield

Official logline: “Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene.”

“A Kismet Christmas”

Sunday, October 23 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

Official logline: “Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.”

“A Cozy Christmas Inn”

Friday, October 28 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Jodie Sweetin, David O’Donnell

Official logline: “Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.”

“Jolly Good Christmas”

Saturday, October 29 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

Official logline: “David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.”

“Ghosts of Christmas Always”

Sunday, October 30 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

Official logline: “Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.”

“Christmas Bedtime Stories”

Saturday, October 29 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber

Official logline: “When Danielle’s husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.”

“A Magical Christmas Village”

Friday, November 4 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

Official logline: “When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.”

“Lights, Camera, Christmas!”

Saturday, November 5 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

Official logline: “When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.”

“A Maple Valley Christmas”

Saturday, November 5 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Peyton List, Andrew Walker

Official logline: “Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.”

“All Saints Christmas”

Sunday, November 6 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Ledisi, Roger Cross

Official logline: “Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.”

“In Merry Measure”

Friday, November 11 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

Official logline: “When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.”

“The Royal Nanny”

Saturday, November 12 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

Official logline: “Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.”

“Our Italian Christmas Memories”

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Sarah Power, Beau Bridges

Official logline: “The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.”

“Christmas at the Golden Dragon“

Sunday, November 13 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

Official logline: “When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.”

“Inventing the Christmas Prince”

Friday, November 18 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Official logline: “Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.”

“Three Wise Men and a Baby”

Saturday, November 19 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Official logline: “Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.”

“Long Lost Christmas”

Saturday, November 19 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres

Official logline: “Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.”

“When I Think of Christmas”

Sunday, November 20 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

Official logline: “Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.”

“My Southern Family Christmas”

Thursday, November 24 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

Official logline: “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father — a decision that will change their family Christmas forever."

“#Xmas”

Friday, November 25 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

Official logline: “When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect ‘family’ or reveal the truth.”

“A Royal Corgi Christmas”

Friday, November 25 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

Official logline: “Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with ‘Mistletoe,’ a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help — but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.”

“A Tale of Two Christmases”

Saturday, November 26 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

Official logline: “Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family…and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.”

“Haul Out the Holly”

Saturday, November 26 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky

Official logline: “Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.”

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas”

Saturday, November 26 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes (Executive Producer Blake Shelton)

Official logline: “Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton’s song ‘Time for Me to Come Home.'”

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe”

Sunday, November 27 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

Official logline: “Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.”

“A Holiday Spectacular”

Sunday, November 27 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret; featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Official logline: “In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ at Radio City Music Hall.”

"A Big Fat Family Christmas”

Friday, December 2 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

Official logline:“Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story — she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.”

“A Fabled Holiday”

Saturday, December 3 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Ryan Paevey

Official logline: “Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.”

“The Holiday Stocking”

Saturday, December 3 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, Mykelti Williamson

Official logline: “In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.”

“Undercover Holiday”

Sunday, December 4 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

Official logline: “When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.”

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year”

Friday, December 9 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

Official logline: “Ryan is a elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.”

“Christmas Class Reunion”

Saturday, December 10 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

Official logline: “High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the “cursed class,” reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.”

“The Gift of Peace”

Saturday, December 10 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Nikki Deloach, Brennan Elliott

Official logline: “Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.”

“The Holiday Sitter”

Sunday, December 11 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

Official logline: “Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

“Holiday Heritage”

Friday, December 16 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

Official logline: “Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.”

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Saturday, December 17 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

Official logline: “A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem ‘A Visit from St. Nick’ is debated.”

“Five More Minutes: Moments Like These”

Saturday, December 17 – Movies & Mysteries Stars: Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant

Official logline: “The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song ‘Five More Minutes,’ a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.”

“Hanukkah on Rye”

Sunday, December 18 – Hallmark Channel Stars: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb

Official logline: “A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.