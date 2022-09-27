Halloween Ends Trailer: Will Laurie Strode Survive Her Final Encounter With Michael Myers?

The end is approaching for the Halloween franchise, and the latest trailer for Halloween Ends is a riveting display of horror.

"This is Laurie Strode's last stand." the logline for teases.

"After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before," it continues.

"Only one of them will survive," the description warns, confirming that this truly is the end.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror's first "final girl" and the role that launched Curtis' career.

Curtis has played Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history.

When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since," the press release teases.

"Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life."

"But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

From the creative team that relaunched the franchise with 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills, the film is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan (Manglehorn), Chris Bernier (The Driver series), Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

Halloween Ends is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse present a Malek Akkad production in association with Rough House Pictures.

Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14.

Yes, that means you'll be able to watch this one at home on the same day it releases in theaters.

Check out the new trailer below.

