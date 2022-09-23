Kevin Can F**k Himself Exclusive Sneak Peek: Can Patty Help Allison?

We are closing in on the Kevin Can F**k Himself endgame.

AMC shared an exclusive first look at Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 6, which finds Allison (Annie Murphy) a bit worse for wear.

The clip picks up with her arriving at Patty's (Mary Hollis Inboden) in the aftermath of a car accident.

Patty is immediately blindsided to learn that Allison rushed away from the scene of the accident because she was worried about people asking questions.

Allison has made some strange decisions throughout the series, but now that she's got an injured shoulder, she may start to think these things through.

Patty is always on hand to help Allison. The clip ends before we see Patty helping her friend, but we can assume their bond will continue to form.

AMC announced last year that the series would have a two-season run and the creatives were happy about taking viewers back to Allison's world.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” series creator Valerie Armstrong said when the show snagged a pickup.

“Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

In addition to Murphy and Inboden, the series stars Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, Brian Howe, and Candice Coke.

New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. on AMC. Episodes air a week earlier on AMC+.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

